Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

SFL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 26,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ship Finance International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

