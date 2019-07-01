Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.19. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$181,044.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,181 shares in the company, valued at C$880,955.55.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.