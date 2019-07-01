ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

