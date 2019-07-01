Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 140

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target (up previously from GBX 129 ($1.69)) on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 139.70 ($1.83).

SRP opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Friday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

