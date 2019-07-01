Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,889.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

