Royal Bank of Canada Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$48.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.21.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.49. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$23.90 and a 12-month high of C$34.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

