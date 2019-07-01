Roth Capital Boosts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $40.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

FC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $474.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,656 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

