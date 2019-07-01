Robert J. Francescon Sells 100,000 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCS opened at $26.58 on Monday. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.58 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Communities by 271,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

