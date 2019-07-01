Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $71,810.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,075 shares of company stock worth $3,112,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 83.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 333,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.