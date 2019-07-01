Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Patriot National Bancorp (NYSE:PNBK)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Patriot National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Patriot National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patriot National Bancorp is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $380.89 million 3.48 $107.50 million $1.10 12.25 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.44 $3.20 million N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 27.84% 11.25% 1.41% Patriot National Bancorp 5.26% 3.33% 0.25%

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

