Reviewing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anglo American and Atlatsa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $27.61 billion 1.08 $3.55 billion $1.28 11.16 Atlatsa Resources $4.26 million 7.35 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Atlatsa Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atlatsa Resources does not pay a dividend. Anglo American pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anglo American and Atlatsa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 1 5 2 2.89 Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Atlatsa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Atlatsa Resources N/A N/A -53.78%

Summary

Anglo American beats Atlatsa Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atlatsa Resources

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

