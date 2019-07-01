ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $112.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $670,553.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,505.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $438,312.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,725 shares of company stock worth $10,904,562. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $492,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $140,077,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,597,000 after purchasing an additional 583,831 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 762,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $123.76. 539,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,533. ResMed has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $123.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $662.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

