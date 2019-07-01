RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

