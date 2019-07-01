Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 2,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $352,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,820. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

