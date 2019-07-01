Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Sells $1,653,466.49 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 28,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,653,466.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.61 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 296,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

