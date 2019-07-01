Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Svb Leerink lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.94 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,877,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Premier by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 980.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

