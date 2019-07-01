Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.80.

PFBC stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 118,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

