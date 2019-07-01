Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.96.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,279 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

