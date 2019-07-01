Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

