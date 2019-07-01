Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. Photronics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Photronics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.