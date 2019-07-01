Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Greene King (LON:GNK)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Greene King to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 667.50 ($8.72).

Greene King stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.08) on Thursday. Greene King has a 1-year low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 705.60 ($9.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This is a positive change from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Greene King’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

