OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,031,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767,236.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,738 shares in the company, valued at $55,636,532.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $9,687,505. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,539. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.