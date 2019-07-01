Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Ormat Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Nir Wolf sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $111,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $935,590. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,309. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

