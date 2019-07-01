Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZEUS. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Olympic Steel’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

