Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

