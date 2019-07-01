Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
