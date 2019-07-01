Nord/LB Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.26 ($137.51).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.76 ($140.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion and a PE ratio of 44.25. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1-year high of €119.44 ($138.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.06.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

