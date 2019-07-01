Nichols (LON:NICL) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NICL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Nichols alerts:

Shares of LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.47) on Friday. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a market cap of $635.86 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,780.42.

In other Nichols news, insider Tim Croston sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.04), for a total value of £30,348.50 ($39,655.69).

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.