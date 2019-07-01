National Bank Financial Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$5.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIL opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.