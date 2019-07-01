National Bank Financial Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$332.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$326.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$302.23.

CP stock opened at C$308.43 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$228.35 and a 52-week high of C$318.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

