National Bank Financial Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$125.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$107.50 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$119.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
FNV stock opened at C$111.15 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$76.53 and a 1 year high of C$114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total transaction of C$1,112,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,866,493.50. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,736. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
