National Bank Financial Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$125.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$107.50 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$119.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

FNV stock opened at C$111.15 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$76.53 and a 1 year high of C$114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total transaction of C$1,112,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,866,493.50. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,736. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

