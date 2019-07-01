Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $26,877,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,211 shares of company stock worth $46,467,434 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.91. 42,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

