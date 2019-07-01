Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €62.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.91 ($67.34).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €48.93 ($56.89) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €49.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Daimler has a 12-month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

