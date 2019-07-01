MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,710,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 23,021,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $122,017,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $108,871,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

