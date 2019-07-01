MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE MXL opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

