Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87.
About Marketing Alliance
