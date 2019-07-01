Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.