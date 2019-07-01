MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

