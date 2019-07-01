Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. Magellan Health has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $99.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.