Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

LL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

