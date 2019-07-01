Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,753,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 2,547,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 185.99% and a negative net margin of 110.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

