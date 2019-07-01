Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LTRPA opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.63.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 267.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

