Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.93% and a negative return on equity of 911.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $15,282,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

