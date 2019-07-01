KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR alerts:

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09. KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (KLYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.