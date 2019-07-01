Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 186,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,369.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 475.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

