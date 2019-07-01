Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $81.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.95 million to $83.59 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $91.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $317.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.51 million to $335.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $301.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.25 million to $340.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 620,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.