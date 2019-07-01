Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.36 ($10.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.54 ($7.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.74. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

