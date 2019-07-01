Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €14.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.66 ($18.21).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

