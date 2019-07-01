Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €4.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.12 ($7.11).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €5.32 ($6.19) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.03 ($5.85) and a one year high of €11.81 ($13.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.08 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.51.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

