KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives GBX 695 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 696.11 ($9.10).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAZ. HSBC raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

LON:KAZ traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 615.20 ($8.04). 1,339,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 551.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 859.20 ($11.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

