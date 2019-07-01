KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 630

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut KAZ Minerals to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 719.55 ($9.40).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 603.80 ($7.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 551.37. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 859.20 ($11.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

