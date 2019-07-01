KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $42.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We believe AFC represents a competitive advantage for KAR as it relates to the company’s independent dealer base who, through AFC, are focused on the franchise dealer market.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,067,000 after acquiring an additional 260,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.